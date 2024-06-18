Body found in Needville ditch identified as 61-year-old man, person of interest named in case: FBCSO

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's death is ongoing after his body was found by construction workers in a ditch in Needville last week, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

FBCSO investigators identified him as 61-year-old Enrique Godinez on Monday.

Investigators said the family of Godinez filed a missing persons report with the Rosenberg Police Department on May 28 after he had been missing since May 19.

"Our sympathies are with the Godinez family," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "We are working diligently to piece together what happened at the scene."

Officials responded to the incident on June 11 at about 1:13 p.m. in the 6900 block of FM 361 near Pine Meadow Lane in Needville.

Deputies saw debris from a car nearby as well as a broken bicycle when they arrived on the scene.

The man's body was taken to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Furthermore, investigators said that a Lamar CISD police officer had reported an accident in the area on May 24. Authorities say an FBCSO deputy arrived at the scene and spoke with a driver of the stalled vehicle.

According to deputies, the driver of the stalled vehicle was named as a person of interest in Godinez's case.

An investigation into the accident in connection to Godinez's case is underway.