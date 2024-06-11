Authorities believe the victim was hit by a car, adding that the body has been there for about a month.

Body found in drainage ditch by construction workers in Fort Bend County, sheriff's office says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway in Fort Bend County after construction workers discovered a body Tuesday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery near FM 361 and Pine Meadow, which is just north of Needville.

Officials said the workers found the body near a drainage ditch and a bike.

FBCSO investigators believe the victim was hit by a car and that the body has been there for about a month.

