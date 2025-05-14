HCSO deputy injured in crash when driver allegedly runs red light in NW Harris County

A Harris County deputy was taken to the hospital after a driver allegedly ran a red light and crashed into him near Greenhouse and Hollyhock.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering in the hospital after being hurt in a crash while responding to a call.

On Tuesday, at about 8:34 p.m., the deputy was in his marked patrol car turning onto Greenhouse Road from Hollyhock Drive when witnesses say another driver ran a red light and hit the side of the patrol vehicle.

The patrol car ended upside down, but the deputy was able to escape his wrecked cruiser, according to HCSO.

"He was en route and dispatched to a mental health call at the time," Sgt B. Beaty said at the scene. "It was a Priority 2 call, so emergency lights and sirens were not activated or needed."

Investigators said the deputy had a head injury and went to the hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Beaty said the driver will not face criminal charges at this time.