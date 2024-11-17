Unidentified remains found in NE Harris Co. home where tenant went missing before fire, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Human remains discovered in a northeast Harris County home on Saturday night have raised many unanswered questions.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they believe the remains have been there since the house was intentionally set on fire on Aug. 28.

Authorities said a person who bought the home with plans to remodel it found the remains while cleaning the property.

ORIGINAL REPORT: HCSO investigating after human remains found in NE Harris County home being remodeled by new owner

What HCSO knows so far is that the house was previously a rental, and the man living there was about to be evicted.

The house was supposed to be empty when the fire was set, but neighbors told investigators they saw the man two hours before the fire, and he hasn't been seen since.

"We don't know where those remains came from," Sgt. Ben Beall said. "They may have been, you know, part of the tenant... or it may have been somebody else living in the house."

Authorities believe the remains went undiscovered for nearly three months because of the amount of debris.

There's still a lot of work to do before investigators can share more answers.

The sheriff's office says it has to track down the house's original owner, find out who the tenant is, and identify the remains. All of which could take months.

