HCSO investigating after possible human remains found in northeast Harris County residence

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after possible human remains were found Saturday in northeast Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 13300 block of Villagrove Drive.

Investigators say the new owner of the residence was reportedly cleaning the home once the discovery was made.

