Deputies track down deadly hit-and-run suspect using license plate reading cameras

Deputies said his girlfriend took a pretty bad tumble, but was able to call 911 and describe the suspect's vehicle. Then, HCSO spotted it with FLOCK cameras.

Deputies said his girlfriend took a pretty bad tumble, but was able to call 911 and describe the suspect's vehicle. Then, HCSO spotted it with FLOCK cameras.

Deputies said his girlfriend took a pretty bad tumble, but was able to call 911 and describe the suspect's vehicle. Then, HCSO spotted it with FLOCK cameras.

Deputies said his girlfriend took a pretty bad tumble, but was able to call 911 and describe the suspect's vehicle. Then, HCSO spotted it with FLOCK cameras.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County early Wednesday morning.

A man was killed and a woman is in the hospital, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were able to track the hit-and-run driver down less than two miles away from the crash.

Investigators said a man and his girlfriend were walking along the 6000 block of Addicks Satsuma Road around 1:15 a.m. when a black Kia hit them.

The man died at the scene. Deputies said his girlfriend took a pretty bad tumble, but was able to call 911 and describe the suspect's vehicle.

While investigators came out to take a look at the scene, the sheriff's office used FLOCK license plate reading cameras posted in the area to track down the suspect's Kia.

In seconds, the cameras found the Kia about a mile and a half away, parked at a house with front-end damage, according to HCSO.

"So the suspect had driven to a family friend's house. Patrol had gotten the address of the vehicle, located the family, contacted them. We ended up taking the suspect into custody and he gave a full confession," B. Bondurant with the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division said.

The 39-year-old driver is being charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a second-degree felony, according to HCSO.

Investigators did not immediately identify the man who was killed. They said his girlfriend was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

READ MORE: More Houston-area police departments adopting license plate cameras to fight crime

More police departments are adopting license plate cameras after the system helped arrest a man suspected of two robberies.

A number of law enforcement agencies in our area use license-plate reading cameras.

While they seem like a crime-fighting tool, not everyone supports them.

The ACLU widely condemns them, citing privacy concerns.

Last year, ABC13 asked a FLOCK spokesperson about privacy concerns. They said images not being used in an investigation are deleted after 30 days.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.