Woman killed, her boyfriend injured after being hit while riding bikes, HCSO says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are investigating a crash involving a couple who were riding bicycles before being hit on Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 10200 block of Veterans Memorial.

Deputies said one of them, identified as Daniel Perez, was hit by a Toyota RAV4 while attempting to cross the road.

Perez's girlfriend, identified as Krystal Calvillo, stopped to help him, and both were run over by a second unknown vehicle, HCSO said. The couple was transported to the hospital.

Officials said Calvillo died from her injuries.

Deputies said the driver of the Toyota is cooperating with investigators, but the driver of the second vehicle left the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.