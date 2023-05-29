Man killed in alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway in May 2023

Eduardo Gomez Jr., 17, has been charged with murder in what court records say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier in May.

Eduardo Gomez Jr., 17, has been charged with murder in what court records say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier in May.

Eduardo Gomez Jr., 17, has been charged with murder in what court records say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier in May.

Eduardo Gomez Jr., 17, has been charged with murder in what court records say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier in May.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UPDATE JANUARY 2025: Murder charges have been dismissed against Gomez in this case due to insufficient evidence. The following article reflects the reporting of May 2023.

A 17-year-old high school student has been charged with murder in what authorities say was an act of road rage on the Gulf Freeway earlier this month.

Eduardo Gomez Jr. is accused of shooting 43-year-old Juan Banda Reyes to death during a traffic-related argument on the Pierce Elevated at about 10 p.m. on May 19.

Court documents show he is also being accused of running over Reyes as he fled the area without alerting police.

Authorities were able to connect Gomez to the shooting because a bag containing money, a gun, and his identification was left on the freeway near the scene.

Gomez and his girlfriend told police that Reyes exited his vehicle after cutting them off and that Gomez shot him out of fear due to Reyes exiting his truck and walking toward them at a quick rate of speed.

A witness told police that Reyes got out of his vehicle but had his hands up the entire time and never appeared to be aggressive.

Eyewitness News spoke to Reyes' widow, who said her husband was a loving father of a 2-year-old girl, a good partner, and a hard-working contractor who provided work to many.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.