Police investigating body found on Bermuda Beach in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found on Bermuda Beach in Galveston on Friday morning.

SkyEye flew over the scene near FM-3005 and Pabst Road shortly before 9 a.m. Video shows a body covered by a sheet lying on the sand, surrounded by several Galveston Police Department Vehicles.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about how the body was discovered or what may have led to the person's death.

