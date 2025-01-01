Wrong-way driver dies in crash, injuring 4 on Galveston's Seawall as New Year starts, police say

Seven departments came together to crack down on drunk drivers for the New Year. At least two major crashes overnight were linked to the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Seven departments came together to crack down on drunk drivers for the New Year. At least two major crashes overnight were linked to the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Seven departments came together to crack down on drunk drivers for the New Year. At least two major crashes overnight were linked to the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Seven departments came together to crack down on drunk drivers for the New Year. At least two major crashes overnight were linked to the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed, and several were injured in a wrong-way crash overnight in Galveston.

The Galveston Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened on Seawall at 42nd Street at about 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Investigators said one driver was going westbound in an eastbound lane without any lights on when the collision happened, striking a vehicle carrying a family of four.

RELATED: Dozens of suspected drunk driving arrests made across Houston area overnight, law enforcement says

The wrong-way driver died, and all four members of the family who were in the vehicle struck were taken to the UTMB Galveston emergency room.

Galveston PD Public Information Officer Kurt Koopman said two of those transported were reported to be in critical condition.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner was called to the scene. At this time, it is undetermined if alcohol played a role in the accident, pending further investigation.

Several blocks of Seawall Boulevard were closed overnight Wednesday during the investigation. The road has since reopened.