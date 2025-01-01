Dozens of suspected drunk driving arrests made across Houston area overnight, law enforcement says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement agencies joined forces to crack down on drunk driving during New Year celebrations. Dozens of arrests were made.

At least two major crashes across Harris County overnight were linked to the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The first happened on Woodgate Street in north Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several males were reportedly trapped in a vehicle after the crash.

He said the driver was possibly impaired.

Life Flight was called to a second crash on Atascocita Road and Continental Parkway in northeast Harris County.

Gonzalez said preliminary information indicated it was a single vehicle rollover crash.

Fortunately, no one was killed in either crash.

The Houston Police Department announced that seven departments were coming together to crack down on drunk drivers for the New Year.

That includes HPD, the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and constables' offices from around the area.

"Thank you for doing the hard work. Thank you for choosing this career. It's something that's near and dear to me and has given a lot to my family," HPD Chief Noe Diaz told his team on New Year's Eve. "I appreciate the hardships, missing New Year's Eve with your families. Please go home tonight and thank your families, because they are often the unsung heroes that kind of stand us up to do this job."

In a post shared to Facebook, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said it also made dozens of suspected drunk driving arrests overnight.

