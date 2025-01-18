Federal K-9 officer Rocky released from hospital after being shot by suspect in deputy's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals Tactical K-9, who was shot twice by the suspect wanted in the death of Brazoria County Sheriff's Deputy Jesus Vargas, was released from the hospital on Friday.

Federal K-9 officer Rocky is back with his handler and already up and walking after he was shot twice by a suspect earlier in the week.

K-9 Rocky was shot in the neck and the nose on Wednesday and rushed to Westbury Animal Hospital, where he underwent surgery to treat his injuries.

Two days later, the 18-month-old Belgian Malinois is already up and walking, eating and drinking, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Rocky, who has been on the job for six months, is back with his handler and is expected to make a full recovery.

He'll return to the job in the near future.

Rocky was part of the team looking for suspect Robert Lee Davis after he shot and killed Vargas, authorities said.

Rocky followed Davis' scent and began digging in the dumpster, alerting authorities, which led to Davis' discovery in an alleyway on Stella Link Road in southwest Houston.

Davis shot Rocky twice when officers opened the dumpster, prompting officers to return fire.

Davis was shot to death by law enforcement, ending an hours-long manhunt.

RELATED: Suspect at center of Brazoria County deputy's death has been shot and killed, HPD says

Brazoria County deputy Jesus Vargas was killed after being shot by a suspect on Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, according to officials.

WATCH: Authorities provide an update after suspect in deputy's death was shot and killed