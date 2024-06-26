Grand jury indicts Friendswood teen accused of fatally shooting friend before Christmas, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old accused of shooting two of his friends at his home, killing one of them before Christmas, has been formally indicted, according to the Friendswood Police Department.

On Tuesday, the department shared that a Galveston County grand jury indicted Connor Hilton on charges of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries in the Dec. 23, 2023, shooting.

"Hilton admitted to shooting two males inside of his home. One of the male victims succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital," Friendswood PD shared. "The other male victim sustained life-altering injuries from the incident and continues his path to recovery."

On Dec. 23, 2023, officers responded to a call for gunshots in the 1800 block of La Salle Street. Two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. One of the victims, Ethan Riley, 18, died at the hospital, according to police.

Police said they found Hilton visibly upset on the curb in front of his home. According to records, a friend had called 911 from the bathroom after he heard gunshots.

Court records state Hilton later told police he shot his two friends in their heads with a gun his mother bought him, and it was unprovoked. According to court records, he shot Riley first and then Benjamin Bliek.

Hilton was released from jail on a $1 million bond on Jan. 3.