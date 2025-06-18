Fort Bend County Judge KP George announces he's switching to Republican party

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Embattled Fort Bend County Judge KP George says he's switching political parties.

The former Democrat announced he's becoming a Republican during a Wednesday morning news conference.

George remains under indictment for allegedly creating fake social media posts to try and interfere with an election.

As calls grow for Fort Bend County Judge KP George to step down, he stood with attorneys on Tuesday, vowing not to step down.

George now says his political ideology more closely aligns with the Republican party.

"I came to this country as an adult. I am not born and raised neither Republican nor a Democrat," he said during the press conference. "I chose a side and it turned out to be the wrong place, and now I'm fixing it."

George's former opponent, Trever Nehls, released a statement shortly after the announcement, calling the move a "move to escape accountability."

