Fort Bend Co. college student held at gunpoint, mistaken by US Marshals for man linked to fugitive

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A college student from Fort Bend County said he is terrified after officers mistook him for a man possibly linked to an out-of-state fugitive.

Braylen Kizzee, 19, told ABC13 that he was forced to crawl on his hands and knees at gunpoint before officers realized he was not the right guy.

It happened on the morning of Dec. 3. Kizzee said he was heading back to college for the week. As he was entering the Fort Bend toll road from Highway 6, he said an unmarked truck cut him off and another rammed into him. The driver rolled down his window and yelled commands.

"'Show me your hands before I blow your head off,' and he made me crawl to the passenger side and get out on my hands and knees and go to the cop car," Braylen described. "I really thought someone was trying to jack me for my car."

He said he had guns pointed at him until one of the gunmen pulled off his hat.

"And that's when they recognized I wasn't their guy, the guy they were looking for," he said.

Braylen said the incident left his car damaged, his knees scratched and bruised, and the 19-year-old traumatized.

"If he made one wrong move, I probably would be burying my son," said his father, Byron Kizzee. "I'm not okay with that. I want everybody held accountable."

Eyewitness News has learned that of the four officers involved, three are with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which is run by the US Marshals Service. A spokesperson said that the agency does not "comment on ongoing fugitive investigations," that includes whether an internal review is underway.

"Nothing they did was procedure," Bryon, who is also a police officer and is calling for reprimands, said. "You never identified yourself. You're in unmarked cars. The unit behind him, that was marked, never turned on the lights. It's terrifying."

Braylen, who is a college freshman and plays football, has no criminal record. He is studying criminal justice and said he still wants to follow in his father's footsteps in law enforcement.

"It doesn't give me a bad taste, but that just teaches me to always follow procedure because I wouldn't want to wish that on any other human being, he said.

The family said after the incident, the officers met them at their home, where they apologized and gave them a claim form to repair the damage.

