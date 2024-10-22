Questions raise over flyer for pro-HISD bond featuring Highland Heights Elementary principal

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A flyer arriving in Harris County mailboxes has raised electioneering concerns. The flier is advocating for the passing of the proposed $4.4 billion HISD bond and features the principal of Highland Heights Elementary School.

The pro-bond group, Houstonians for Safe & Healthy Schools, paid for and distributed the flier. It features the image and title of Highland Elementary Principal Bettina McKinney and asks you to vote yes for the HISD bond.

The problem is that Texas law does not allow school district resources to produce or distribute political advertising. Critics argue that McKinney's use of her standing as an HISD principal to push for the passing of the bond violates the law.

Rice University political science professor Robert Stein said that principals should stay away from providing anything more than factual information on school bonds as a rule of thumb.

"I think the idea here is to avoid not only conflict of interest but the appearance of conflict of interest, which can be as damning as to voter confidence as just the actual bad behavior of a conflict of interest," Stein said.

In a document released by HISD back in 2012 during the last bond proposal, the district advised school administrators to "limit your personal opinions concerning the measure to times and places that are clearly not associated with the administrator's job duties."

The district notes in the document, which is still on their web page, that administrators are often seen by the public as school representatives even during their off hours.

The group that put out the mailer tells ABC13, "There is not concern. There is a violation of law. No public funds were expended in making that piece, nor was the making of the piece done during Ms. McKinney's workday."

ABC13 reached out to HISD, and said a statement in part.

"State law and HISD policy recognize the right of employees, acting in their own personal capacity, to advocate for or against ballot measures and candidates. No employee is permitted to use district resources to do so, and may not represent their personal views as views of the district."

Eyewitness News has followed up with the district to ask if McKinney using her district title is a resource.

At least one person claims to have made a report to the AG's office. We are waiting to hear back from the AG on how they plan to move forward.

