Pro HISD-bond group says critics shouldn't worry about big donor connections on HISD's $4.4B bond

The political action group, Houstonians for Safe and Healthy School, and its supporters say the proposed HISD $4.4 billion bond should pass, but critics of the bond say something seems off about the group.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Skepticism is growing among critics of the HISD proposed $4.4 billion bond after a pro-bond group has cropped up.

The reason why there's skepticism is because the group, Houstonians For Safe and Healthy Schools, is mostly funded by area builders and architects, and around $4 billion in the HISD bond is designated for building and construction.

It's the slogan on the web page, and the sentiment they want voters to take away.

"Kid's can't wait," Houstonians For Safe and Healthy Schools board member Veronica Garcia said.

The bond designated $4 billion to building and constructing, and the PAC is mostly funded by builders and architects.

Scott McClelland, former HEB president and proponent of the PAC, said there's nothing nefarious going on here.

"Any donation that goes to us is simply for the passage, but there is no relationship between giving money to have the bond pass and being able to get a contract, so some architects, some builders, have contributed. Will they apply to do some of it? They may or may not," McClelland said.

ABC13 reporter Lileana Pearson did reach out to those in the building industry supporting the PAC, but only heard back from David Weekly Homes.

David Weekly Homes responded in part:

"At David Weekley Homes, we believe education is vital for human flourishing and strong communities."

Garcia said she respects people who choose to be mad at the TEA takeover, but worries that by not supporting the bond, critics are punishing the children, and not the powers that be.

"The funds that would go towards these schools legally, they have to go to HISD schools. The district has actually gone a step further then what school districts have to do in terms of laying out the campuses that would be invested in," Garcia said.

ABC13 is also asking HISD about money they've spent to develop the bond.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, $700,000 was approved by Mike Mile's administration to research and develop the bond. If the bond passes, the district will be allowed to use bond money to reimburse themselves for any bond related expenses that happened after April 12.

