Fisherman shares video after surviving Chambers County tornado on his boat

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Incredible new footage shows a fisherman riding out a tornado on his boat in Chambers County.

Brian Johnson shared the video on his YouTube page.

On Saturday, he was fishing in the Stanolind Reservoir, off Highway 124.

The storm can be seen off into the distance, but within minutes, it changes its course and barrels down on Johnson and his friend, Tony. The two then attempt to anchor in the reeds to weather the storm, but the boat eventually flips.

"I'm holding on to the boat 'cause I'm holding onto it from the bottom now 'cause the wind is just ripping," Johnson recalled. "And I'm like, 'It's gonna pick me up out of this water any second.' So I'm trying to hold on, but I can't find Tony. So I'm hollering for Tony, and now I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, my friend is dead. He's drowned under this boat or something.' So I'm pulling on the boat, trying to lift it up. I'm hollering for him, beating on the boat, and nothing."

Fortunately, Johnson said his friend was hiding underneath the boat. The two boaters and Johnson's dog were not hurt.

The National Weather Service confirmed this was an E-F3 tornado with peak winds of 138 miles per hour.

