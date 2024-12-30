Preliminary damage assessment of Saturday's tornadoes that touched down in Southeast Texas

On Sunday, the National Weather Service released their preliminary findings on Saturday's tornadoes after completing their first round of damage assessments.

More information on the full extent of these tornadoes' paths, intensity, and size will likely be released in the coming days.

In Montgomery County, the tornado is rated EF-3 with peak winds of 145 mph. This is based on damage in the Porter Highets area. The tornado produced EF-0 to EF-2 damage across several other neighborhoods.

In Chambers County, another EF-3 tornado with damage along Highway 124 and FM 1941. This is where Chief Forecaster ABC13 Meteorologist David Tillman was chasing Saturday afternoon. This is described as a long-track tornado and was on the ground for 22 miles.

In Brazoria County, it was an EF-2 tornado with a path length of over 8 miles that led to one fatality and severe damage at Walt Disney Elementary School.

In Galveston County, EF-0 and EF-1 damage was seen in Dickinson and near Bayshore Park. The EF-1 tornado was short-lived, with a path length of 250 yards.

In Waller County, the Katy tornado is rated EF-1 with a track length of about 11 miles and width of 150 yards.

All of this information is subject to change in the final assessment.

For more on this story, follow Elyse Smith on Facebook, X and Instagram.