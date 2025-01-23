Fire at Shape Community Center causes $230,000 in estimated damage, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The historic SHAPE Community Center in Third Ward was up in flames on Sunday.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire, believed to be accidental, started at about 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was coming from the building on Live Oak Street, and everyone inside safely exited.

Fire officials said $720,000 in estimated property was saved, and there were $230,000 in estimated damage.

The community center released the following statement:

"Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out, and yes, there was a fire at the SHAPE Live Oak building. HFD and the community responded quickly, and the fire was contained. We are so grateful that no one was harmed. Until further notice, we expect to operate from the Harambee Administrative Building at 3903 Almeda Rd. 77004, beginning Thursday, Jan. 23. Some of our regular programs, including Facility Rentals, Events, After-School Program, Cafe, and the Elders Institute of Wisdom, may be on hold or delayed, so please call or email before visiting. We will keep you updated as we prepare for a bigger and brighter future. Thank you for your support!"

SHAPE was founded in 1969 as a place for people to come together in support of civil rights and has been in service for 56 years. The name stands for "Self-help for African people through education."

