SHAPE Community Center in Third Ward celebrates 51 years of service

"People need help with their stimulus. They need help with their unemployment," explained executive director Deloyd Parker. "We have a computer lab in there, you know, we help people with that."
SHAPE was founded in 1969 as a place for people to come together in support of civil rights. It's now celebrating 51 years of service.
The name stands for "Self-help for African people through education."
"A lot of people know SHAPE as the 'United Nations of the community,'" said Parker, who said the fight for racial justice, a key part of the group's mission, is far from over. "I'm 72 years old, and I've been [at SHAPE] for 51 years, so there's been a lot of George Floyd situations in my life time."
“I’m 72 years old and we’ve been here 51 years, so there have been a lot of George Floyd situations in my lifetime.”— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) August 4, 2020
The SHAPE community center is still serving neighbors in need during this pandemic. Watch #abc13 at 5 pm for more. #abc13plus https://t.co/JAPcckiwMk pic.twitter.com/F8nOMn0xeA
Over the years, famous leaders have given speeches at the community center located in Houston' historic Third Ward neighborhood.
Leaders have even organized some of the center's most memorable events, but Parker said their biggest goal is to serve those who live in the area.
READ ALSO: Man on a Mission: Preserving Third Ward history through home renovations
"These are progressive people," he said. "People that wanted to make a change, people contributed to making a change. People that are successful in making a change, but the struggle continues."
To learn more, visit the SHAPE Community Center's website.
Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.