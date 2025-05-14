4th suspect charged in connection with 2020 Bar 5015 explosion now in custody, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston FBI announced that a fourth person who was wanted in connection with a fire intentionally set at Bar 5015 is now in custody.

Officials said Miziah Shepherd is charged with conspiracy to commit arson.

Three others, including Lyndell "Lynn" Price, the former owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, are facing the same charges.

In 2020, investigators say Lyndell Price hired two other people to burn down the bar, which was owned by his former business partner. The building eventually exploded, leaving it ruined.

Investigators found Shepherd shortly after the FBI put out $3,000 reward for his arrest last week.

