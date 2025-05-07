Up to $3,000 reward offered for 4th suspect wanted in connection with 2020 Bar 5015 fire, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect charged with conspiracy to commit arson in connection with a 2020 explosion of a popular bar.

FBI Houston is asking the public for help in finding Miziah Brice Shepherd. A photo of Shepherd was released by the FBI on Wednesday.

Three suspects, including Lyndell Price, Armani Williams, and John Lee Price, were arrested and indicted in connection with setting the fire to Houston's Bar 5015 nearly five years ago.

Charging documents alleged that on June 12, 2020, Price, the owner of the Oyster Hut on Emancipation Avenue, recruited a group of people, including Williams and John, to pour gasoline on the bar's entrance ramp before igniting the fire. The building eventually exploded, leaving it ruined.

Authorities describe him as a Black man 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. Information leading to Shepherd's whereabouts may result in a cash payment of up to $3,000.

