Authorities respond to Bar 5015 explosion on Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a building explosion on the south side of Houston on Almeda near Southmore.Numerous people reported hearing the sound of an explosion near the area shortly before 5 a.m. The explosion appears to have originated at Bar 5015.Video from the scene shows debris scattered in the street, with multiple emergency response vehicles on the scene.Neighbors that live close to the bar reported shattered glass and photos falling off the walls in their homes.It is unclear what caused the explosion or if anyone is injured.ABC13 has multiple crews on the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.