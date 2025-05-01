Former Turkey Leg Hut owner pleads not guilty to charges in Bar 5015 explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Lyndell "Lynn" Price, the former owner of the Turkey Leg Hut restaurant, plead not guilty to the charges of intentionally setting fire to a bar across the street from the restaurant.

The fire set to Bar 5015 caused an explosion that shattered nearby windows.

According to court documents, John Lee Price, who is not related to Lynn Price, assisted federal agents in the fire investigation after he was charged. Documents said charges were then filed as a result of his collaboration.

This is not the first instance of Lynn Price's run-ins with law enforcement. The booming staple, Turkey Leg Hut, was in a lock-horn legal battle after Price owed about $4.7 million to creditors and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Price owned it with his ex-wife, Nakia Holmes.

The business later caught fire in early 2024 before shutting its doors indefinitely.