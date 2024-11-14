Ex-boyfriend arrested and charged in shooting death of manager at SW Houston liquor store, HPD says

Police have yet to identify any suspects after a woman was gunned down inside a southwest Houston liquor store on Tuesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend earlier this week at the southwest Houston liquor store she managed.

The Houston Police Department said capital murder and tampering/fabricating physical evidence charges have been filed against Michael Dewayne Wilkerson, 39. He's accused in the death of Darrell Lynn Tikisha King, 29.

On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., HPD said King was found dead with gunshot wounds at the business along South Post Oak Road.

Friends and family members told ABC13 that King was a manager at Ralston Discount Liquor.

"She was a hard worker. She had goals," King's friend Destiny Bradley said on Tuesday, adding that King had recently broken up with her boyfriend and wasn't sure how he had taken the news.

"She didn't want to be with him. She had someone else she was with, so she didn't want to be with him. She just told him she didn't want to be in a relationship with him," Bradley said.

Investigators later identified Wilkerson as the suspect, who they found had previously dated King.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Wilkerson and booked him into the Harris County Jail.