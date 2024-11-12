HPD investigating woman found shot to death inside business in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Houston Police Department are looking into the death of a woman who was shot and killed Tuesday in the city's southwest side.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, HPD said detectives were headed to the scene in the 14300 block of South Post Oak Road.

According to police, the woman was found dead inside a business at that address at about 12:45 p.m.

Additional details on suspects or if anyone else was injured were not immediately known.

