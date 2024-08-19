Drivers failed to yield in 2 separate crashes involving HPD officers overnight, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Houston police officers are recovering from two separate crashes overnight.

Police said drivers running either stop signs or stop lights are to blame for both crashes.

The first crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Stassen Street near McLean Street in southeast Houston.

Video from the scene shows both vehicles involved crashed into a ditch.

HPD said officers were responding to a call when the driver of a Chevy ran a stop sign as the officers were coming down Stassen Street.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at McLean Street at the same time, causing a crash that sent them both into the ditch.

A mother with her two kids -- who had pulled over when she heard the sirens -- was also hit by the Chevy, according to HPD.

Two officers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy and the mom and two kids who pulled over were all also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The second crash happened on TC Jester Boulevard at West Tidwell Road just after midnight.

HPD said officers in two separate patrol cars were headed eastbound to a call and had a green light.

That's when a Toyota Avalon ran a red light at the intersection, hitting the first officer and sending his patrol vehicle off the roadway, police said.

The officer had minor burns from the airbag but no one was transported to the hospital, HPD said.

HPD is reminding drivers to slow down when you hear sirens and then determine where the emergency vehicles are coming from.

"You are going to be held responsible for that crash and everything that comes with that," Sgt. David Rose said. "Definitely supposed to slow down. I've heard many citizens in crashes like this say they didn't know where the officers were coming from, but they heard sirens. If that is you, you need to slow your vehicle down until you can determine where the officers are coming from."

HPD said the officers involved in both crashes had their lights and sirens activated.

Thankfully, everyone involved in both crashes is expected to be OK.

