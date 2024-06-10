44-year-old man hospitalized after deputy shoots him in NW Harris County: HCSO

HCSO said the deputy shot the man multiple times in the torso after the man threatened officers with a shotgun. The wounded man is now in stable condition.

HCSO said the deputy shot the man multiple times in the torso after the man threatened officers with a shotgun. The wounded man is now in stable condition.

HCSO said the deputy shot the man multiple times in the torso after the man threatened officers with a shotgun. The wounded man is now in stable condition.

HCSO said the deputy shot the man multiple times in the torso after the man threatened officers with a shotgun. The wounded man is now in stable condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man was shot in the upper torso by a deputy in northwest Harris County on Sunday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities say officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 9600 block of Halkirk just before 7 p.m.

Deputies say at one point, the man became upset and held a gun to his head. Deputies then contacted the man via cell phone.

Officials say the man then came outside with a shotgun and deputies told him to drop the weapon. Shots were then fired by one deputy, who was 37 years old.

The deputy will be on administrative leave and had been with the agency for five years.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery on his upper torso. The deputy has no reported injuries, according to Gonzalez.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.