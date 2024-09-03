Man accused of gunning down Pct. 4 deputy in custody after driving into Galveston Bay: Authorities

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini is dead after he was shot while on his way to work in Houston's Mid-West area, police say.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini is dead after he was shot while on his way to work in Houston's Mid-West area, police say.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini is dead after he was shot while on his way to work in Houston's Mid-West area, police say.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Maher Husseini is dead after he was shot while on his way to work in Houston's Mid-West area, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of gunning down Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Maher Husseini is now in custody after authorities had to pull him out of Galveston Bay.

Authorities said Husseini was shot and killed in his vehicle while on his way to work Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the deputy was shot multiple times at about 12:35 p.m. along the 8900 block of Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston.

Chief Noe Diaz said Husseini was at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Fondren when the suspect got out of his vehicle, went up to the deputy, and shot him.

Constable Mark Herman's office confirmed that Deputy Husseini was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Constable Mark Herman is on his way to Ben Taub Hospital to be with his deceased deputy and family. We will not release the deputy's name at this time," Herman's office shared in a statement.

Herman added Husseini has been with his department since 2021. He patrolled the South-Central district and was recently promoted.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified but simply described as an Asian/Middle Eastern man between 35 and 40 years old, fled the scene but was later spotted in the League City area before driving his vehicle into the Galveston Bay near the causeway. Diaz added that prior to this, the suspect led a City Marshal on a brief chase.

Boats were called out to the scene to pull the suspect out of the water. Diaz said the suspect, who was resisting arrest, sustained dog bites from a police K9 who was holding him down.

It's unknown if the suspect and Husseini knew each other.