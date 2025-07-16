Man shot and killed after fight outside NW Harris County bar near Highway 6, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a northwest Harris County bar Tuesday night.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said just before 11 p.m., there was some sort of fight outside the business off Highway 6.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

"The victim apparently showed up at the club earlier looking for some individuals," HCSO Sgt. S. Miller said. "He had left and came back. When he came back the second time, he ended up confronting, apparently, the individuals he was looking for. There were words exchanged, and some type of verbal altercation, followed by gunshots."

According to HCSO, the victim was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene.

"There were two males in a sedan who shot towards our victim as he was driving away," Miller added.

Deputies are working to find out more about what happened, but the motive is still unclear.