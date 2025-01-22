Dangers like black ice expected on roadways as temperatures drop Tuesday

ABC13 is watching out for dangerous road driving conditions as the temperatures drop Tuesday night.

ABC13 is watching out for dangerous road driving conditions as the temperatures drop Tuesday night.

ABC13 is watching out for dangerous road driving conditions as the temperatures drop Tuesday night.

ABC13 is watching out for dangerous road driving conditions as the temperatures drop Tuesday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emergency crews in southeast Texas are gearing up for a frigid night Tuesday.

Many across the area are preparing to face temperatures in the teens, which means an icy night starting on Wednesday could be dangerous.

"(Tuesday) was a good day for Houstonians because they listened to the messages from our first responders and their leadership to stay at home," Houston Mayor John Whitmire said during a press conference. "The next 24 hours will be our most dangerous because of the melting snow turning into ice. Just assume we have icy roads wherever you want to travel. The answer to it is to stay at home."

Houston Public Works Director Randy Macchi emphasized the mayor's message and talked about the dangers of freezing roads.

RELATED: Driver hits man pushing stranded car on FM 1960 and Atascocita overpass, deputies say

"The roads are slushy now, which means in the next few hours, as the temperatures drop, they will freeze," Macchi said.

Harris County Flood Control District Meteorologist Jeff Lindner also warned of getting out of the streets Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

"There is a lot of wetness on these roads. There is still a lot of slush," Lindner said. "You might not see the snow. Black ice -- you can't see it. The pavement looks wet but it's a layer of ice. It's extremely dangerous."

Untreated roads, sidewalks, parking lots and bridges and overpasses are expected to be extremely slick Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Over in Sugar Land, city officials are warning drivers that road conditions are worsening as the night goes on.

RELATED: See list of Houston-area roadways closed due to icy conditions

WATCH: VIDEO SHOWS CAR STUCK IN SNOW ON GULF FREEWAY