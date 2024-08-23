Man faces capital murder charge, accused of murdering estranged wife's friend in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County investigators say a woman moved to get away from her estranged husband, but that same man is accused of shooting and killing her friend.

It's a murder ABC13 first told you about in late July out of Cypress Plaza Parkway. Now, the family of Clifton Johnson, the man killed, wants justice.

Johnson's accused killer, Kerri Cunningham, is sitting in jail on a $200,000 bond for capital murder

"My family is devastated, and we continue to be devastated," Johnson's sister, Sheila Hollie, said.

Johnson is remembered by Hollie as a man with an infectious smile, an optimistic heart and always helping others.

"He was a light, and even though he's gone, he's still here in my heart and his daughters," Hollie said.

The father's life was cut short at the hands of a man whom investigators say was the estranged husband of his female friend who he was visiting from Florida.

"He never mentioned any possibility of an estranged husband or even lead to this type of violent event," Hollie said.

In late July, investigators were called to the Alys Crossing Apartments off Cypress Plaza Parkway after Johnson was allegedly shot by Cunningham.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say Cunningham was attempting to administer aid when they got to the scene. But they say it all started when Cunningham kicked in the door of his estranged wife's apartment, finding Johnson. They reportedly started fighting, and ultimately, Cunningham allegedly shot Johnson in the face.

"You took a great person. And even though you may have decided to make a permanent solution to a temporary problem, we will seek justice, and you will pay for your crime," Hollie said.

As the family seeks justice, they also want answers as to why this happened to begin with.

Cunningham is due again in court again in October.

