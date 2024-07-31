Husband accused of shooting estranged wife's male friend to death in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars in Harris County accused of shooting his estranged wife's male friend to death.

Court officials told ABC13 that Kerry Cunningham, the man charged with murder, was too combative to appear in court on Tuesday.

A hearing officer denied his bond, leaving it up to the district court judge to decide an appropriate amount for the case.

The family of 38-year-old Clifton Johnson, killed Monday night, told ABC13 they're not ready to talk.

According to investigators, Johnson was in town from Florida, and people across social media described him as a kind man.

"Mr. Cunningham allegedly forced entry into the witness' residence. That witness is his wife, and it's alleged he confronted and shot a complainant who later died from their injuries at the hospital," a hearing officer said in probable cause court Tuesday.

Investigators said Cunningham broke into his estranged wife's home at the Alys Crossing Apartments on Cypress Plaza Parkway Monday night by kicking the door and using a screwdriver. Deputies said she reportedly moved to those apartments to get away from him.

Officers said a camera caught Cunningham with the gun. He reportedly found his estranged wife's friend hiding and then got in a fight and shot him.

When first responders arrived, they said Cunningham was administering aid to the man he shot.

Cunning is charged with capital murder. He's expected in court on Wednesday morning.

