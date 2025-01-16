HPD said the driver, believed to be intoxicated, disregarded traffic barrels before hitting the workers, narrowly missing another.

Driver detained, accused of fatally hitting construction worker and injuring another in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One worker is dead, and another is in the hospital after being hit by a driver along a construction site in southwest Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said just before 9 a.m., a construction crew was working on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Orem at White Heather Drive, with the entire right lane blocked off for safety.

According to preliminary information, a 39-year-old driver of a Nissan Sentra disregarded the traffic barrels and fatally hit one of the construction workers. The driver then allegedly hit a second worker before narrowly missing a third worker.

The second worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, HPD said.

Police said the Nissan then hit a utility pole and collided with a Lexus. That driver was not injured.

HPD said the driver of the Nissan showed signs of intoxication and was detained. Charges are pending against him as the department continues its investigation.