Concerns rise about conditions at Fifth Ward's retirement community

A forensic audit is being pressed on a church group responsible for Pleasant Hill Village, an affordable senior housing facility in the Fifth Ward.

A forensic audit is being pressed on a church group responsible for Pleasant Hill Village, an affordable senior housing facility in the Fifth Ward.

A forensic audit is being pressed on a church group responsible for Pleasant Hill Village, an affordable senior housing facility in the Fifth Ward.

A forensic audit is being pressed on a church group responsible for Pleasant Hill Village, an affordable senior housing facility in the Fifth Ward.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community advocates are now calling for a forensic audit of a church group responsible for Pleasant Hill Village, an affordable senior housing facility in the Fifth Ward.

ABC13 has been covering conditions at the site, including black mold and raw sewage.

On Tuesday, Pastor Harvey Clemons Jr., who leads the church and its community development corporation, was asked to speak in front of Houston City Council's Housing and Affordability Committee after advocates, tenants, and their family members raised concerns regarding such conditions.

During his presentation, Clemons listed how he spent $3 million of taxpayers' money the city gave him for repairs on the building in 2019. He did so in response to allegations that he misused the funds.

Clemons told ABC13 the allegations are "categorically false."

Clemons said the rent-capped property, constructed with an affordable housing tax credit, does not generate revenue. He said he spent each dollar the city gave him on necessary repairs and needed additional funding to complete said repairs.

"That grant of $3 million was understood by the (Turner) administration as not being enough to do all of the renovations that needed to be done at the time. It was only to deal with life safety issues, and it was, if you will, a Band-aid until additional funding takes place," Clemons said.

Erica Hubbard of the Progressive Fifth Ward Community Association was one of many advocates who left the meeting calling for a forensic audit of the church's community development corporation.

"We want to see every line item where every dollar has been given to them and where has it gone," she said.

Council member and fellow pastor Willie Davis ran Tuesday's committee meeting as the group's vice chair.

ABC13 followed along last week as Davis volunteered to meet with Clemons regarding the matter, citing their existing relationship. On Tuesday, Davis concluded Clemons' testimony by telling him the council would like to see him again.

"Does he have the ability to be objective? To not apply bias in figuring this out?" Hubbard questioned.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.

