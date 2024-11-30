Two Houston firefighters injured during house fire in northwest area Friday evening, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Fire Department firefighters were transported to the hospital after being injured as they worked to clear a fire on the city's northwest side.

According to officials, HFD was dispatched to a house-on-fire call in the 6600 block of Cindy Lane just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

HFD didn't elaborate on the conditions of the firefighters or their identities.

There were no additional injuries reported.

SkyEye flew over the fire where several firefighters were seen in the front yard of the home as the extinguished fire showed signs of weakening.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, nor is it known if it was occupied.

This remains a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

