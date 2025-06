Child in critical condition, man hospitalized after car crash in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A child is in critical condition and a man is hospitalized after a car crash in Baytown on Sunday afternoon, according to Baytown police.

Baytown officers were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles at around 1:30 p.m. near the feeder road at Decker Drive, Highway 146, and Lanier.

Police say the child was taken by Life Flight.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Details are limited to what led up to the crash.