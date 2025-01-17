Radio host Sarah Pepper gives finish lane vantage point of Chevron Houston Marathon as announcer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Chevron Houston Marathon is this Sunday.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner, and we've been sharing stories about the athletes all week long. We're also hearing from one of the finish line announcers ahead of race day.

Sarah Pepper is a celebrity radio host. On Sunday, she'll be on the mic announcing the runner's names as they cross the finish line. She did the same thing last year.

Pepper said she wanted to do it again because it's one of her favorite spots along the route.

She's well familiar with the course. Pepper has finished the half marathon herself seven times.

Pepper said she loves being at the end to see the sense of joy, pride, and achievement on runner's faces. She also encouraged Houstonians to come out despite the chilly forecast and encourage the athletes all along the route.

"They need that support more than you may realize," Pepper said. "You're exhausted. You're tired. Your legs hurt, and you don't know you can do it. I always love being out there to cheer on these runners because not everyone has someone that day. You can be that someone for them."

Pepper lives in Indiana and is accustomed to the cold weather, which his apparently a runner's dream.

For spectators, though, she suggested warmers in gloves and shoes. Plus, layer up.

Any clothes shed by runners and left along the route will be donated at the end of the event.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.