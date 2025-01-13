Marathon runner overcomes life-changing surgery to reach the starting line in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's less than a week away until the starting gun goes off for the Chevron Houston Marathon, Aramco Houston Half Marathon, and We Are Houston 5K run.

The streets will be filled with runners for Houston's largest single day sporting event.

"Running is a huge, huge passion of mine, and it's a part of my identity and soul," Carrie Bradshaw said. One of those running in the Aramco Houston Half Marathon is Carrie Bradshaw. "It symbolizes my ability to overcome all of this adversity that I've been through, and my family's been through," Bradshaw said.

She's a former high school soccer player who's run ten marathons and over 60 half marathons.

At the age of 40, she felt something was wrong but didn't know what it could be.

"I started experiencing extremely debilitating hip pain where I couldn't even walk. I couldn't sleep," she said.

She went to countless doctor's appointments to get the diagnosis. When the results came back, doctors told her she had congenital bilateral hip dysplasia.

Bradshaw said hip dysplasia is something she was born with, where her hips never formed correctly.

"I never knew that I had this condition," Bradshaw said. "I played soccer growing up. I ran marathons. (When) I couldn't sleep, that's the point when I realized something wasn't right. It's not normal. After many doctor's appointments and meetings with various surgeons all over the city, I got diagnosed with it, and unfortunately, at that point, the arthritis had already started, and it was bone on bone. I was really scared and hesitant to go through with hip replacements at that age."

Bradshaw was at a fork in the road. Hip replacement surgery was needed with no guarantees she could ever run again.

"I was in shock and denial. I was going through every stage of grief possible for about a year," she said.

Bradshaw went through surgery with her family right by her side.

"I had my left one done first, and less than five months later, I had my right hip replaced," she said. "I'm so glad I did. I trusted my heart in my gut. There were no guarantees if I was going to run again, but here I am, and I'm so happy that I made the right decision."

Now, it's easier for her to get to the start line than it is to get this security.

On Sunday, she'll run her eighth half marathon since she got her new hips.

She's also training for the Boston Marathon in April with her coach, marathon legend Meb Keflezighi.

"One of the coolest gifts that has come out of this whole experience is that I've been able to help, support, and empower others all over the world," Bradshaw said.