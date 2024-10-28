Charges announced against 5 people allegedly involved in teacher-certification cheating ring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Houston are announcing charges against five people allegedly involved in a teacher-certification cheating scandal on Monday.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and prosecutors are speaking at a 2 p.m. press conference. You can stream it live in the video player above.

Officials said the people accused are believed to have been part of a million-dollar teacher cheating scandal that led to illegally certified teachers working in area school districts.

No additional details were provided about the case.

