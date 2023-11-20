13 Investigates qualifications of uncertified Houston ISD teachers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Independent School District says it has nearly 800 uncertified teachers.

13 Investigates found the district isn't alone in hiring teachers without certification for electives and core subjects like math, English and science.

The Texas Education Agency says last school year, more than 28 percent of new teacher hires across the state were not certified.

Still, our 13 Investigates team wanted to know more about the backgrounds of uncertified teachers at Houston ISD and reviewed applications for nearly 60 new hires.

We flagged 18 of those hires had zero classroom teaching experience listed in their work history, including a fast food shift manager hired to teach reading and a barista hired to teach science.

"If you're lowering the standards for the teachers, you're not giving our students the best," said Latricia Pierce, whose granddaughter attends 7th grade at HISD's Thomas Middle School.

More on how Houston ISD got here and what the district says it's doing to make sure more qualified teachers are in classrooms, when 13 Investigates tonight at 10 p.m. on ABC13.

