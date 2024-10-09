13 Investigates: HISD sees biggest rise in uncertified teachers among 15 area districts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As 13 Investigates continues looking into the qualifications of Houston Independent School District teachers, the district told us hiring over the summer was "fast and furious."

13 Investigates was the first to report this school year that the number of uncertified teachers more than doubled since last year.

Our investigation found that 7% of HISD's teachers were not certified last school year, but this year, that number is up to 20%, which means one in every five teachers is not certified.

"Your child could wind up with an uncertified teacher one year, but then the next year, we actually don't know what that translates to. Having multiple uncertified teachers, particularly in a school district where one in five is uncertified, could be really disconcerting," Jacob Kirksey, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Texas Tech University, said.

This summer, published research looking into the success of new teachers who have never worked in public schools. His study found that 72% of uncertified new teachers have no prior experience in Texas public schools.

"It's alarming to think of the idea of someone who has no experience in classroom management, no experience watching another experienced teacher deal with behavioral problems in the classroom or catch someone up who missed a week of school while still being able to keep other kids on grade level," Kirksey said. "That is a very complex task that is even more complex in our elementary classrooms than it is in the upper grades."

HISD Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman told 13 Investigates that just because a teacher isn't qualified doesn't mean they weren't the best person for the job.

"We go through a really competitive hiring process, but if someone looks like they have tremendous potential and they're enthused about our employee value proposition, which has very unique supports in place for teachers, then we will help them become certified," Neyman said. "All of our teachers are on a path to becoming certified."

Neyman said the district had unprecedented interest this year, which she attributes to higher teacher salaries at HISD, along with "unique supports in place."

Neyman said 8,000 people applied for jobs ahead of this school year, and they hired 1,000 of them to help fill teacher vacancies.

"It was easier than ever, I think, for us to lure some experienced teachers from other districts who were very interested in being proud of their results at the end of the year. There's nothing more gratifying than working hard and then seeing your students be successful," Neyman said.

Still, 13 Investigates wanted to know just who was teaching HISD students and asked for the job applications for all of the uncertified teachers the district hired this year.

HISD wanted to charge us $2,871 for those documents. Last year, when HISD had just 800 uncertified teachers, the request didn't come with as hefty a price tag.

Last year, we found a former fast food crew member teaching reading, a barista teaching science, a sales associate teaching science, and a paralegal teaching fourth-grade math, according to their job applications with HISD.

13 Investigates reached out to the 15 largest school districts in the Houston area and found HISD had the biggest increase in uncertified teachers this school year compared to last school year.

Of the 15 school districts, all but one had some uncertified teachers.

Katy ISD told us it has zero uncertified teachers, but when we asked them how they achieved that, they said, "The district will not be providing a statement."

Still, the issue of uncertified teachers is a growing trend across Texas.

Kirksey's research found nearly one in five uncertified teachers don't hold a bachelor's degree, and students with an uncertified teacher lose about four months of learning in reading and three months in math, unless that teacher has classroom experience.

"Ultimately, we're going to really derail a lot of people's respect for teaching because again. If just anyone can do it, then what makes it a career that we for so long, for so many years have looked up to and viewed as one of the most instrumental and important roles that someone can play in a kid's life," Kirksey said.

