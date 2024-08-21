13 Investigates: Uncertified teachers at HISD more than doubles this year

13 Investigates found there are more than twice as many uncertified teachers this year at Houston ISD, with one in five teachers being uncertified.

13 Investigates found there are more than twice as many uncertified teachers this year at Houston ISD, with one in five teachers being uncertified.

13 Investigates found there are more than twice as many uncertified teachers this year at Houston ISD, with one in five teachers being uncertified.

13 Investigates found there are more than twice as many uncertified teachers this year at Houston ISD, with one in five teachers being uncertified.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 13 Investigates learned there are more than twice as many uncertified teachers at Houston public schools this year.

Last year, HISD told us there were nearly 800 uncertified teachers.

According to data the district provided in response to our open records request, 2,097 of HISD's 10,618 teachers are uncertified. That means 20%-or one in every five teachers-are uncertified. The district says those teachers are "working toward certification."

Districts hiring uncertified teachers is a growing trend statewide.

During an April 2023 report, the Texas Education Agency said 29% of all newly hired teachers were uncertified, calling it a "historic high" for the state.

13 Investigates sat down with HISD Superintendent Mike Miles two weeks ago and asked him about teacher turnover and uncertified teachers.

When we asked him if he was concerned about teachers with decades of experience leaving the district, he said, "It doesn't concern me."

"We're getting teachers who want to be here," Miles said.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates qualifications of uncertified Houston ISD teachers

Last year, though, our investigation into uncertified teachers found that HISD hired a former fast food worker to teach reading, a barista to teach science, and a paralegal to teach math.

13 Investigates recently requested job applications for hundreds of uncertified teachers who were hired before the start of this school year, but HISD told us we would have to pay nearly $3,000 for those records.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)