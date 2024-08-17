CenterPoint hosts first of 16 open houses to address failures during Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy launched a new initiative today in an attempt to win back trust with the community amid accusations that dropped the ball with its response to Hurricane Beryl.

CenterPoint Energy is hosting open houses through September to inform the public about improvement efforts. However, this comes after the public got a better picture of the company's donations to politicians.

Governor Greg Abbott received about $115,000, and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick received $91,000.

The company also made large donations to local Democrats, including Houston Mayor John Whitmire and former mayor Sylvester Turner, who each received more than $40,000.

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl at least 36 were dead in the Houston area. Many, like 89-year-old Mary Shaw, died not during, but after the storm.

"Her body was so hot," Mary's daughter, Monica Shaw, told ABC13 on July 16.

Mary was one of the 2.3 million CenterPoint Energy customers left without power for days following the Category One storm

"We called for her to be moved to facilities. Facilities were full," Mary's other daughter, Lisa Shaw, explained.

The stories of suffering, like Mary's, prompted outrage reaching Austin.

Despite the donations, Texas leaders sounded off against CenterPoint following the storm.

"CenterPoint has completely dropped the ball with regard to getting power back on," Governor Greg Abbott said on July 15.

To make amends with the community, CenterPoint held its first-ever community open house Saturday at the Tom Bass Community Center in South Houston.

The energy utility provided customers with training on its outage map, which was launched earlier this month.

"We did not have an outage tracker that was functioning during Hurricane Beryl, so this is a new tool," CenterPoint Director of Communications Alyssia Oshodi said.

Oshodi said she felt the event would be a success if customers feel as though they've been heard.

Customers were given various options at the event to provide feedback.

"We've gathered feedback from our customers in other ways, but given what we experienced in July with Hurricane Beryl, we thought it was really important as we work to get better with our communication," Oshodi said.

CenterPoint will hold open houses in the 12 counties it serves over the next month.

Sixteen meetings will be held in the Gulf region, one of the hardest-hit places without power during Hurricane Beryl, and at least five of them will be held across Harris County.

Oshodi said those who cannot attend are encouraged to provide feedback through CenterPoint's website.

Our ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle obtained records showing CenterPoint's donations to lawmakers.

After the storm, lawmakers held intense hearings with CenterPoint executives.

The company says the feedback helped them make 40 improvements, including a new outage tracker.

CenterPoint says it wants to hear from neighbors, but Fifth Ward residents said they feel shut out because no meeting is scheduled in their area.

A meeting is good, but results are better Alonzo Lincoln, Fifth Ward resident

ABC13 spoke with some residents in the Fifth Ward, asking, "What's your message to them, or what would you want to ask them?"

"No, we don't have anything to begin with. We lost the little bit that we did have. No concern. No, nothing," Hazel Garrett said.

"Do better," longtime Fifth Ward resident Ruby Lincoln responded.

Those interested can view the full schedule on CenterPoint's website.

