'Do better': CenterPoint to host 1st open house this weekend to speak on ways it plans to improve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy said it plans to inform people about its improvement efforts by hosting more than a dozen community open houses starting this weekend.

However, some of the neighborhoods that went the longest without power after Hurricane Beryl are areas that don't appear to have an open house scheduled.

ABC13's Courtney Carpenter spoke with some residents in the Fifth Ward, asking, "What's your message to them, or what would you want to ask them?"

"Do better," longtime Fifth Ward resident Ruby Lincoln responded.

A meeting is good, but results are better Alonzo Lincoln, Fifth Ward resident

Between Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sept. 28, CenterPoint is hosting 16 community open houses.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, during these meetings, more will be shared about the company's resiliency plan, and people will be able to ask questions and provide feedback.

Five of the 16 open houses are happening in Harris County, but none are in Fifth Ward, where people are concerned. Hazel Garrett said she didn't have power for a week after Hurricane Beryl.

"Why would they stay out so long? We don't have nothing to begin with and we lost the little bit that we did have and no concern, no nothing," Garrett said.

"A meeting is good, but results are better," Alonzo Lincoln, who has lived in the neighborhood his whole life, said.

The first CenterPoint open house will be held this Saturday at the Tom Bass Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you can't attend this event, you can view the full schedule on CenterPoint's website.

