CenterPoint Energy unveils new outage tracker map amid pressure from state leaders

CenterPoint Energy rolled out its new outage tracker map on Thursday amid pressure from several state leaders.

CenterPoint Energy rolled out its new outage tracker map on Thursday amid pressure from several state leaders.

CenterPoint Energy rolled out its new outage tracker map on Thursday amid pressure from several state leaders.

CenterPoint Energy rolled out its new outage tracker map on Thursday amid pressure from several state leaders.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As promised, CenterPoint Energy is changing how it communicates with customers during a power outage after over 2 million customers were left in the dark last month due to Hurricane Beryl.

The company released a new outage tracker map on Thursday, along with a video explaining how the online tool works.

Customers will now be able to get an update by county, city, and zip code every 5 minutes. They can also view the estimated restoration time for the impacted outage area.

The new map comes as CenterPoint has been under pressure from state leaders.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has also asked the company to provide detailed information to ensure it's ready for the next storm.

Abbott set multiple deadlines for CenterPoint, including providing a plan by the end of July to improve reliability and removing vegetation threatening powerlines by the end of August.

"The clock is ticking for CenterPoint to step up and get the job done," he said last month.

CenterPoint's restoration efforts after Beryl have been widely considered a failure, so much so that the Texas State Senate and the Public Utility Commission have launched an investigation into the company's response to the storm.

READ MORE: CenterPoint apologizes and proposes action plan to work efficiently following botched Beryl response

For more information on the outage tracker map, visit the CenterPoint Energy website.