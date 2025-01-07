Disney and ABC13 announce $50,000 gift for Alvin school hit by tornado

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Walt Disney Elementary students are set to return to class in Alvin Tuesday about a week after a tornado ripped through their school.

Fortunately, they'll be transitioning to their new campus with a little help from some friends.

This morning, ABC13 Houston and Disney announced it is supporting the school with a $50,000 gift through DonorsChoose, which will allow its teachers to restore lost supplies, set up new classrooms, and help impacted students and families.

The school will also receive $25,000 worth of books and educational resources as part of Disney's partnership with First Book Marketplace.

Volunteers from Eyewitness News and Disney will be on hand to greet students as they stream through the doors of the former Alvin Elementary School campus, handing out about 500 Mickey Mouse plush toys to bring comfort and joy to children throughout the campus.

Returning to class is just the first step toward recovery for the Alvin community, but you can help ensure these teachers have the resources they need without reaching into their own pockets, as they so often do.

Between now and June 30, you can make a donation to the Walt Disney Elementary Relief Fund. Your gifts will help support requests from impacted teachers as they work to rebuild their school.

Walt Disney Elementary opened in Alvin in 1979. The public school is named in honor of Disney's founder.

Disney is the parent company of ABC13 Houston.