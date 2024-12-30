Alvin ISD officials expected to give update after elementary school destroyed by deadly tornado

Donations are being collected after the district said many Walt Disney Elementary School teachers lost valuable materials, some of which they paid for out-of-pocket.

Donations are being collected after the district said many Walt Disney Elementary School teachers lost valuable materials, some of which they paid for out-of-pocket.

Donations are being collected after the district said many Walt Disney Elementary School teachers lost valuable materials, some of which they paid for out-of-pocket.

Donations are being collected after the district said many Walt Disney Elementary School teachers lost valuable materials, some of which they paid for out-of-pocket.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Recovery efforts are underway in Alvin ISD after a deadly tornado destroyed Walt Disney Elementary School.

It was one of many structures damaged by tornadoes this past weekend across southeast Texas. One person was killed in Alvin, and officials say at least four others were hurt.

SkyEye flew over the storm-ravaged areas and captured video of severe damage.

A tornado in Montgomery County had peak winds of 145 miles per hour, while a tornado in Brazoria County was on the ground for eight miles and had winds between 115 and 135 miles per hour.

Administrators surveyed the damage at Walt Disney Elementary School on Sunday. They said they hope to have an update for the community on Monday.

RELATED: Damage assessment begins in Brazoria County after deadly tornado passed through, officials said

Brazoria County was left storm-ravaged after a strong storm produced a deadly tornado.

At this point, no announcements have been made about where the teachers and students will go once the Spring semester starts next week.

The National Weather Service said the tornado that struck the school on Saturday was an EF-2.

SEE ALSO: 5 confirmed tornadoes that hit Waller, Montgomery, Brazoria, Galveston and Chambers Co., NWS says

The district said many teachers lost valuable materials, some of which they paid for out-of-pocket.

To help combat the losses, the Alvin ISD Education Foundation is taking donations. They said they'd provide information soon on where the community can drop off physical items for donation.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Surviving spouse recounts horror of Alvin tornado that killed her wife, 47-year-old, Jamie Brown