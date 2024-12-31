Alvin ISD's Walt Disney Elementary in urgent need of school supplies after tornado damages campus

On Monday, officials approved emergency spending for repairs to the school. In addition, funds will be needed to prepare an alternate location for students.

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Alvin ISD will host a school supply drive to help teachers and students impacted by last weekend's deadly tornado outbreak.

Walt Disney Elementary is in urgent need of general school and teacher supplies, along with picture books, after an EF-2 tornado destroyed its campus Saturday.

If you would like to help, donations can be dropped off at the former Alvin Primary School site, at 2200 Westpark Drive, Alvin, TX 77511.

Staff will collect donations Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

If you can't make it to donate in person, you can give online here through Alvin ISD Education Foundation's website.

Brazoria County was left storm-ravaged after a strong storm produced a deadly tornado.

The district announced Monday that Disney Elementary students and teachers will resume classes after the holiday break at the former Alvin Elementary School campus, which closed in 2023.

The building has since been used for storage by the district.

Monday morning, Alvin's school board approved emergency spending for repairs at Walt Disney Elementary School.

We're still waiting to hear an estimate of the school's monetary damages after the tornado ripped through campus.

